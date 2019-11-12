San Patricio County offices go tobacco free

SINTON – Last month, the San Patricio County Department of Public Health (SPCDPH) took steps to get their building officially designated as a tobacco-free workplace.
On Monday Nov 4., the department took an order to commissioners to make all of the county offices follow suit.
“I’ve been working with the Employee Benefits Committee, with direction from Commissioner’s court, on putting together the tobacco-free workplace policy for San Patricio County buildings,” SPCDPH Community-Based Program Manager Virginia Longoria said at commissioners court.
“We were required to do this for our state grants at the San Patricio County Department of Public Health within the annex. And so we’ve been asked to, if we could do that continue that with was county facilities.”
This new policy will apply to all San Patricio County employees on all shifts as well as customers, vendors, clients and all other visitors.
Tobacco use will be prohibited at all San Patricio County locations/facilities, internal and external areas, adjacent parking lots, all entrances and exits, all county-owned vehicles and personal vehicles when transporting persons on San Patricio County authorized business.
In addition, use of all tobacco products including cigarettes, electronic nicotine-deliver devices and smokeless/chewing tobacco will be prohibited.
All San Patricio County-sponsored events – both on the premises and at external locations where appropriate – will also be tobacco-free.
A portion of the new policy also states that the decision to provide or not provide designated smoking areas outside the building will be at the discretion of management or other decision-making body.
The designated smoking areas will be located at least 25 feet from the main entrance, all other exits and entrances, windows, air intakes and parking lots adjacent to county facilities.
All materials used for smoking, including cigarette butts and matches, will be extinguished and disposed of in appropriate containers. Supervisors will ensure periodic cleanup of the designated smoke area.
If not properly maintained (for example, if cigarette butts are found on the ground), the designated smoking area can be eliminated at the discretion of management or other decision-making body.
A memo will go out with county employee’s paychecks on Nov. 15 but the policy won’t actually go into effect until Jan. 1, 2020 in order to let county employees adapt to the new restrictions and create a smooth transition.
Commissioners unanimously approved the policy change.
Paul Gonzales is the editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at mathisnews@mySouTex.com.