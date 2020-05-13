San Patricio County reports one new COVID-19 case, two recoveries

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – Although San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported reported one new case today, the county’s active case count is reduced to 10 as the Public Health Department also released two individuals from the COVID-19 protocol because they fully recovered.
The county’s total case count is at 23 and the completed test count is at 249. The immediate risk of transmission in the County remains minimal.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.