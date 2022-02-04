The University of Houston-Victoria has released the names of undergraduate students who made its fall 2021 President’s and Deans’ lists.
Mathis resident Joseph Medrano qualified for the President’s list. Ryanne Koether and Elia Sanchez, both of Sinton, were named to the Dean’s list.
The President’s List honors undergraduates who earn a 4.0 grade-point average on all work completed during the spring semester. To qualify for the Deans’ List, undergraduates must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
The recognitions are awarded each fall and spring semester. A minimum of nine semester hours is required. Any student who earns a grade of “Incomplete,” D or F during the semester is excluded from consideration.
Students who qualified for the President’s List automatically made the Deans’ List and are not listed twice.