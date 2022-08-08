The Coastal Bend Air Quality Partnership presented its inaugural board of directors last week. The board members are, back row, from left, Trent Thigpen, John Weber, Travis Chaney, Portland City Council Member Zach Albrecht, J. David Felix, Brady Fontenot; bottom row, from left, Sharon Bailey Murphy, Sonia Lopez, Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo, Sarah Garza, Darcy Schroeder, Nuces County Judge Barbara Canales and Gretchen Arnold.