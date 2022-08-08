Last week, board members were selected to have a seat on the board of the first formal air quality organization whose mission is to ensure the region has healthy air quality so area residents can enjoy the thriving economy for generations to come.
The Coastal Bend Air Quality Partnership (CBAQP), formerly the Corpus Christi Air Quality Group, presented its inaugural board of directors, appointed by government, academia, community and industry from Nueces and San Patricio Counties. Those selected were:
• Portland City Councilmember Zach Albrecht
• Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales
• Travis Chaney
• J. David Felix, Ph.D.
• Brady Fontenot
• Port of Corpus Christi Director of Environmental Planning and Compliance Sarah Garza
• Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo
• San Patricio County Pct. 1 Commissioner Sonia Lopez
• Valero Energy Corporation Public Affairs Manager Darcy Schroeder
• John Weber
Established in 1995 by a small group of air quality advocates including former Corpus Christi Mayor Mary Rhodes, Bill Hennings and Interim Executive Director for the CBAQP Gretchen Arnold, the air quality group has developed numerous long-term partnerships with municipal, county, industry, public agency and port representatives. These partnerships, in addition to financial support, made possible the expansion of the group’s strategic outreach and programs.
CBAQP recently became a 501(c)(3) non-profit and seated the organization’s first-ever board of directors.
“I am immensely proud of what this small ad-hoc task force has accomplished and grown in to these last 27 years,” Arnold said. “From a band of a few, we have grown to include strong partnerships with representatives from across the region that bring with them opportunities to develop and participate in air emission reduction efforts.
“These partnerships, bound by a shared mission to protect our air quality have been tremendously successful.
“I am honored to have been allowed to stand on the strong and wise shoulders of the many people that made us the amazing story we are today. And I am proud to pass their legacy to this organization for a future of economic and public health for Nueces County and San Patricio County communities.”
For more than 25 years, the informal group has been providing the tools and resources needed to maintain and protect the region’s air quality. During that time, the region has remained in ozone attainment and significantly reduced overall emissions. The new board of directors, along with new Executive Director Sharon Bailey Murphy, the organization seeks to continue its mission of protecting the region’s air quality as our region grows and prospers.
“The establishment of the formal Coastal Bend Air Quality Partnership is a milestone for our community, our public health, and our economy,” Murphy said. “As a long-time member of the Corpus Christi Air Quality Group, the predecessor to this partnership, I am thrilled that we have formalized as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, so that our efforts in improving the air quality in the Coastal Bend airshed would enjoy sustainability.
“The seating of a permanent board at tonight’s event solidifies our commitment to working together to ensure our community enjoys healthy air for generations to come.”