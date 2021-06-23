At a County Awards Luncheon held on June 3, the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office recognized the measures Deputy Rudy Davila took to save the life of a victim of a traffic accident, using techniques he learned from the “Stop the Bleed” program.
On Feb. 20, 2020, Davila and fellow deputies were dispatched to a horrendous car crash near Motel 6 on US-77 in Sinton, where a pickup truck had collided with an 18-wheeler and, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the driver of the truck sustained a serious fracture that cut through the artery in his leg.
As Sheriff Rivera recounts on a recent Facebook post, Davila then used the tourniquet he was issued from the “Stop the Bleed” program and applied it to the injury.
As stated on the program’s page through the Department of Homeland Security, “Stop the Bleed” is a national awareness campaign and call-to-action, intended to “cultivate grass-root efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.”
“Our personnel are trained on a concept “Stop The Bleed” which consist of applying a tourniquet to a gushing wound to save a life,” said Sheriff Rivera in his Facebook post, “Our county’s safety department is a big advocate of this program for its employees because it works.
“At today’s County Awards Luncheon, I was honored to present Deputy Rudy Davila with an award for his heroic act in saving a life.”
To learn more about the “Stop the Bleed” program, visit https://www.dhs.gov/stopthebleed or email stopthebleed@hq.dhs.gov.
