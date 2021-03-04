The historic winter storm that blew across the state last week proved to be one for the books. Temperatures last Sunday reached negative numbers in some cities and, when adding loss of power and water to the icy roads, it was a challenge making sure everyone was safe.
San Patricio County made residents’ safety its No. 1 priority.
“We had people start reporting loss of power during the early hours Monday morning,” SPC Emergency Management Coordinator Sara Williams said. “We were initially told it was going to be rolling blackouts to conserve energy.
“But it became very apparent by Monday that wasn’t the case.”
Hotels that had power quickly began to fill up from Kingsville to Aransas Pass and everywhere in between as temperatures dipped well below freezing multiple times during the storm. Big rig and vehicle accidents piled up around the county, taxing the areas emergency services, before roads were ultimately closed.
Williams said they were working closely with elderly residents to make sure they were warm and fed and ensuring that dialysis center were able to keep operating. She said that industry partners in the county like voestolpine delivered water multiple times for those in need.
Governor Greg Abbott called for a reform of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and “ ... ensure Texans never again experience power outages on the scale they have seen over the past several days.”
“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” Abbott said. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather.
“This is unacceptable.
“Reviewing the preparations and decisions by ERCOT is an emergency item so we can get a full picture of what caused this problem and find long-term solutions.”
He also ordered natural gas producers not to export product out of state until February 21 and sell it to Texas providers instead.
When power was restored to the SPC County Fairgrounds, Williams coordinated a free meal giveaway, with Sinton ISD donating food and time, and managed to give 368 meals last Thursday and even more on Friday. The Coastal Bend Food Bank even held a drive-thru event at the SPC County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
“We’ve been working with all of our cities trying to get potable and drinking water for them from all different sources,” Williams continued. “Everyone has been working together to meet whatever demands we can.
