CORPUS CHRISTI – The Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation (CCREDC) and the San Patricio County Economic Development Corporation (SPCEDC) announced last Thursday that they had voted to jointly form a regional economic development partnership for the Corpus Christi Bay area.
The group’s official name and its officers are to be named at a future date.
The formation of an organization with representation from the executive board of each organization was approved, with members appointed from CCREDC and SPCEDC.
The new organization will be tasked with developing and advancing regional economic goals by furthering alignment and cooperation between SPCEDC and CCREDC as well as providing oversight for regional primary employer projects.
Merger discussions will continue, and if agreed upon by all parties will conclude with a vote by memberships when all hurdles have been surmounted.
“Instead of merging right away, we’re going to sort of date before we get married,” SPEDC Executive Director Foster Edwards said.
“What we’re going to do is leave both organizations intact and we’re going to establish a group – we don’t have a name for it yet and we’re still working on it – but we’ve agreed to establish this group of 10 people, five from each organization, that will coordinate the activities of each organization, so that we don’t overlap and so that we know what they’re doing and we know what they’re doing.”
Edwards said he doesn’t know how long the talks will last as they come to the terms of the possible merger – or if it will even happen – but he’s more than willing to share a seat at the table with the EDC across the bridge.
“We realize that coordination and cooperation is best for everybody,” Edwards said. “Everybody gets that and that’s great.
“So much of the development is happening in San Patricio County you know, so much of the economic development is happening in San Diego county that
“We have a great influence on what goes on, as do they, so we decided we’re going to really combine our efforts more than we have in the past
“I feel good about it and I know our leadership feels good about it.”
CCREDC Chairman of the Board of Directors Philip Ramirez said in a statement, “This provides a unique opportunity to take a regional approach to the prosperity of our area; marketing the region as a whole as a great place to live and work will help us capitalize on our potential for thoughtful, transformative growth and development.
SPCEDC Chairman of the Board of Directors Marshall Davidson added, “Working as a region to capitalize on investment opportunities to grow local employment and population will ensure that all of our local communities benefit from the economic boom we are experiencing.”
President and CEO of the CCREDC Iain Vasey said, “Forming the new organization will give us a clearing house for projects to ensure input from all areas of our region.”
The CCREDC is a non-profit organization responsible for creating, managing and supervising programs and activities that promote, assist, and enhance economic development within the city of Corpus Christi. The CCREDC’s partners include the City of Corpus Christi, Port of Corpus Christi Authority, San Patricio and Nueces Counties, the City of Portland, and over 140 private-sector members.
The SPCEDC is a non-profit organization operating within San Patricio County. The organization is made up of members from local governments, chambers of commerce, local businesses and industry that have come together to plan and implement economic development strategies as well as promote tourism and encourage commercial and residential growth.
For more information, visit sanpatricioedc.com or ccredc.com.