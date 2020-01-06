SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – A collective sigh oƒƒf relief could be heard all throughout Texas as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Dec. 19 and could give local farmers a vital, and more importantly, predictable trade source so farmers know that their crops will be sold every harvest season.
“It’s tremendous,” National Sorghum Producers Board Director and Sinton native Bobby Nedbalek said about the USMCA’s passage.
“It’s absolutely essential but it’s not just for agriculture, it’s for all trade and everything that circulates around agriculture like equipment, parts – all those kind of things are a huge deal.
“It’s, it’s really important for the Midwest to trade with Canada, particularly on livestock things like milk, cheese and all those kind of commodities.”
President of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Robert McKnight Jr. issued the following statement after the passage of the USMCA, saying, “We applaud the U.S. House of Representatives for quickly passing USMCA. The broad, bipartisan support underscores just how important ratification of the agreement is, especially for American ranchers who will send billions of dollars of U.S. beef to Mexico and Canada thanks to the continuation of duty-free trade with our neighbors.
“We urge the U.S. Senate to follow suit and swiftly ratify USMCA for American beef producers.”
While McKnight uses the word “quickly,” Nedbalek uses the word frustration as he noted that the agreement was the result of renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 2017–2018 by its member states, on Oct. 1.
The USMCA was signed by United States President Donald Trump, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Nov. 30, 2018.
The agreement then sat for more than a year at the House of Representatives as farmers eagerly waited for it to pass as their bills piled up. It was held up mainly due to labor negotiations with Mexico.
“I mean, (farmers) have been sitting here with the USMCA basically ready for a year now,” Nedbalek added. “From a farmer’s standpoint we don’t have any business telling other countries how they should treat their labor. We’ve got problems treating our labor by the rules.
“I think everybody’s compassionate for those situations but to hold up this trade deal that long has just been horrible for the economy of the United States.”
Nedbalek explained that when trade is open in places like Mexico, it’s a win-win for both Mexico and the United States – especially when there’s assurance that products can move freely between the two countries. Prices for crops like corn and sorghum will rise and farmers will be able to pay off bank loans, fix their equipment and prepare for the next crop easier when the market is open and ready for new product.
“Dealing with agriculture, we trade a lot with Mexico which has a huge impact on the economy of South Texas – and Texas period,” Nedbalek continued.
“Every part of the economy in the United States, particularly in San Patricio County, is very, very important to me. It trickles right down to main street in the county, and all that stuff is working and markets are moving and products are being sold.
“When they’re sold there’s either bills to pay or things to buy or taxes to pay. And that’s the whole thing, you know, it just feeds on itself once it gets started because nobody’s going get some money for selling a crop and not do anything with it.”
The U.S. Senate is next to take up voting on the USMCA with everyone involved hoping the agreement could be enacted this month if all goes well.
“There’s just almost no way to stop talking about the good things that happened when we can trade the things that we have too much of into countries that need it and for us to have the money to buy the things that they have to sale,” Nedbalek said.
“We only get 30 days to get this agreement in gear and get some money to pay for what we need to put into the next crop.
“It is very, very important we have access to these markets and the markets have access to our products.
“This whole thing is just wonderful.”
