San Patricio County Elections Administrator Pamela Hill presented the commissioners court with a request to upgrade the county’s cybersecurity pertaining to elections and the voting system at the meeting of the court Oct. 4.
The court approved the purchase of a full enablement package policy through AT&T that would allow the county to protect their election technology, data and operations from potential cyberattacks.
“Our cybersecurity has been assessed and weaknesses have been identified,” Hill said.
The cost of the plan is approximately $40,166 and would be paid for via funds from the HAVA (Help Americana Vote Act) Security Grant, and includes five key components.
The first component is an election information security policy, which defines the security policies required to “protect technology, data, and operations from the cyber-attacks threatening elections.” The policy also incorporates the security best practices developed by the HB1421 (2019) legislation adopted in order to protect elections from potential cyber threats.
The next component included in the plan is the continuity of operations plan – which defines a “step-by-step process for keeping election functions operational during disruptions such as those caused by cyberattacks or other disaster events.” This plan also instructs elections staff on how to “ensure an election can be held without delay or disruption even under negative circumstances.”
The full enablement package also includes an incident report plan, which would be put in place to provide election officials and staff “clear instructions for handling a cyberattack so employees, community leaders and other stakeholders” can block and manage the potential attack in order to minimize damage and begin the recovery process as soon as possible.
The elections system security plan included with the package is mostly self-explanatory, as it provides an overview of the “functions, components and cybersecurity requirements for the information systems used to manage elections and enable voting” while also providing a clear process for planning a secure election.
Finally, the package outlines a vendor risk management policy to ensure that risks associated with “outsourcing services” and technology provided by third-party suppliers are fully understood, by evaluating key cybersecurity practices used by third-party vendors.
Hill added, “The (package) will aid us in strengthening our infrastructure which will allow us to protect voter information and keep the integrity of the election process intact for San Patricio County.”
