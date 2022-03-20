Things are ramping up at Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI) which should benefit both the newly opened Sinton steel mill and its employees.
SDI announced Feb. 28 that the company’s board of directors declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.34 per common share which is a 31% increase over the company’s 2021 quarterly rate. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022, and is payable on or about April 15, 2022.
The board also authorized an additional share repurchase program of up to $1.25 billion of the company’s common stock. The authorization is effective immediately and is additive to the previous $1 billion program authorized on July 6, 2021, which had $92 million remaining authorized and available for repurchase on Feb. 25 of this year.
SDI said since 2017, the company has repurchased $2.6 billion of its common stock, representing 26% of its outstanding shares, and has paid cash dividends of over $950 million through Dec. 31, 2021. During this same time frame, the company said it continued its growth strategy, and invested $3.7 billion in organic capital investments and acquisitions.
“These actions reflect the board’s and senior leadership’s confidence in the consistency and strength of our cash generation capabilities,” Chairman, President and CEO Mark Millett said. “We have consistently grown our cash dividends to shareholders in alignment with our structural growth initiatives, maintaining a positive cash dividend growth profile.
“Additionally, as a complement to our dividend, we have actively utilized our share repurchase programs in periods of exceptionally strong cash generation. Based on our strong capital foundation and consistent cash generation, we are able to execute organic and transactional strategic growth initiatives, while sustaining strong shareholder distributions and remaining committed to maintaining our investment grade credit ratings.”
Under the company’s share repurchase program, purchases take place as and when determined by the company in open market or private transactions, including transactions that may be affected pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Pursuant to this program, purchases of shares of the company’s common stock, are made based upon the market price of the company’s common stock, the nature of other investment and growth opportunities, expected free cash flow, and general economic conditions.
The share repurchase program does not require the company to acquire any specific number of shares and may be modified, suspended, extended or terminated by the company at any time without prior notice.
