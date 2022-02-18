With Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI) finally open for business this week, it looks like they are ready to get rolling and recently announced some record breaking news.
The company recently announced its fourth quarter and annual 2021 financial results with record fourth quarter net sales of $5.3 billion and net income of $1.1 billion, or $5.49 per diluted share.
SDI shared the healthy profits by stating that additional performance-based companywide special compensation of approximately $21 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, was awarded to all non-executive, eligible team members in recognition of the company’s exceptional annual performance.
A fourth quarter contribution to the company’s charitable foundation of $10 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, was also made with approximately $52 million, or $0.18 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction and startup of the company’s Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment.
“The team delivered a tremendous operational and financial performance during 2021, achieving record net sales of $18.4 billion, operating income of $4.3 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 billion,” SDI Chairman and CEO Mark D. Millett said. “Numerous individual operating and financial records were attained during the year. Across the company, our teams achieved best-in-class performance, while keeping each other healthy and safe.
“I am proud to work alongside each of them. Based on their performance, we achieved record annual cash flow from operations of $2.2 billion and ended the year with strong liquidity of over $2.4 billion, while at the same time meaningfully growing our business through significant organic growth investments, maintaining a positive cash dividend profile, and executing on our share repurchase program. We have a firm foundation for our continued long-term, strategic growth, and ongoing value creation.”
Millet continued by saying that domestic steel demand was strong throughout the year, supported most significantly by the construction, automotive and industrial sectors.
“Customer steel inventories also remained historically low, as steel supply was not sufficient to meet robust demand requirements during much of the year,” he added. “This strong market environment drove significantly higher realized steel selling values, resulting in meaningful steel metal spread expansion.
“In combination with the symbiotic relationships among our three primary operating platforms, we achieved record annual financial and operational performance. Our steel operations achieved record annual 2021 shipments of 11.2 million tons and record operating income of $4.4 billion. Our metals recycling and steel fabrication operations also achieved record 2021 annual operating income of $195 million and $365 million, respectively.”
Their financial results were up from their sequential third quarter 2021 earnings which were $4.85 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $4.96 per diluted share, excluding the impact of construction and startup costs related to the Texas steel mill of $0.11 per diluted share. Fourth quarter earnings in 2020 were $0.89 per diluted share and adjusted earnings were $0.97 per diluted share, excluding additional financing costs of $0.04 per diluted share, costs related to the construction of the company’s Texas steel mill of $0.05 per diluted share, non-cash asset impairment charges of $0.06 per diluted share related to certain noncore oil and gas investments, and a tax benefit of $0.06 per diluted share, related to a valuation allowance reduction.
Fourth quarter 2021 operating income for SDI’s steel operations hit a record $1.4 billion, aligned with sequential third quarter results, due to meaningful metal spread expansion across the entire steel platform. Coupled with flat scrap input costs, record flat roll and strong long product steel selling values more than offset seasonally lower steel shipments.
The fourth quarter 2021 average external product selling price for the company’s steel operations increased $112 sequentially to $1,662 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company’s steel mills remained static at $490 per ton.
Millett also said that SDI is investing approximately $500 million to build four additional value-added flat roll steel coating lines comprised of two paint lines and two galvanizing lines with Galvalume coating capability at the Sinton steel mill site, providing the new mill with the same diversification and higher-margin product capabilities as the company’s two existing flat roll steel divisions.
“The other two lines will be placed at our Heartland Flat Roll Division located in Terre Haute, Indiana, to support growing coated flat roll steel demand in the region and to further increase the diversification and cash generation capacity of our existing Midwest operations,” Millett said. “Based on current plans, we believe these four lines will begin operating mid-2023.
“Our commitment is to the health and safety of our teams, families, communities and to meet the needs of our customers. Our culture and our business model continue to positively differentiate our performance from the rest of the industry.
“We are competitively positioned and focused to deliver long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•