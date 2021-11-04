Steel Dynamics, Inc. (SDI) seems to be having a pretty good year so far with the company announcing its third quarter 2021 financial results last week.
The company reported record third quarter 2021 net sales of $5.1 billion and a net income of $991 million, or $4.85 per diluted share. Excluding the impact from costs of approximately $30 million – or $0.11 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest) – associated with construction of the company’s Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment, the company’s third quarter 2021 adjusted net income was $1.0 billion, or $4.96 per diluted share.
Comparatively, prior year third quarter net sales were $2.3 billion, with net income of $100 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $0.51 per diluted share, excluding the impact of the costs associated with the construction of the company’s Texas steel mill of $0.04 per diluted share.
The company’s sequential second quarter 2021 earnings were $3.32 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $3.40 per diluted share, also excluding the impact of construction costs related to the Texas steel mill of $0.08 per diluted share.
“The team continued to perform extraordinarily well, achieving record quarterly financial results, including record sales, operating income, cash flow from operations, and adjusted EBITDA,” SDI CEO and Chairman Mark D. Millett said. “Our third quarter 2021 operating income increased 38 percent sequentially to $1.3 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased 36 percent to $1.4 billion.
“This is truly an incredible achievement and a testament to the passion and commitment of our team. We generated record quarterly cash flow from operations of $631 million and maintained strong liquidity, while supporting our working capital needs, growing our business through organic growth investments, and returning capital to our shareholders.
Millett also said that during the third quarter, steel demand remained strong as product pricing continued its positive trajectory across their entire steel platform. Higher realized steel selling values drove significant metal spread expansion and were again most prominent within our flat roll steel operations, as continued demand strength and low customer inventories persisted throughout the supply chain and supported prices.
He added that domestic steel consumption was strong from the automotive, construction and industrial sectors, while the energy sector continued to show signs of recovery.
“Our segment operating results continue to be outstanding,” Millett continued. “Third quarter operating income from our steel operations was a record $1.4 billion, and our metals recycling operations sustained strong earnings, even as scrap prices declined in August and September.
“Our steel fabrication operations achieved record operating income over three times sequential second quarter results and once again achieved record quarterly shipments. Our steel fabrication backlog continues grow, remaining at record volumes and forward-pricing.”
For the nine months ending Sept. 30, net income for SDI was $2.1 billion, or $10.15 per diluted share, with net sales of $13.1 billion, as compared to net income of $363 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, with net sales of $7.0 billion for the same period in 2020.
Excluding the impact from costs of approximately $73 million, or $0.25 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction of the company’s Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment, the company’s nine-months ended 2021 adjusted net income was $2.2 billion, or $10.40 per diluted share.
Similarly, adjusting for the company’s Texas steel mill construction costs and a June 2020 refinancing, nine-months ended Sept. 30, 2020 net income was $398 million, or $1.88 per diluted share.
The company said net sales for the first nine months of 2021 increased 87% and operating income increased 388% to $2.9 billion, when compared to the same period in 2020. Higher earnings were primarily the result of steel metal spread expansion, as significantly higher average steel selling values, more than offset higher average ferrous scrap costs across the steel platform, especially within the company’s flat roll steel operations.
Compared to the same period in 2020, the average external selling price for the company’s steel operations during the first nine-months of 2021 increased $538 to $1,293 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company’s steel mills for the first nine months increased $169 to $433 per ton.
Based on the company’s differentiated business model and highly, variable cost structure, the company achieved cash flow from operations of $1.5 billion during the first nine months of 2021, representing a record performance. The company also invested $802 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $161 million, and repurchased $731 million of its common stock representing over 5% of its outstanding shares, while maintaining liquidity of $2.3 billion.
“Current market conditions are in place to support solid domestic steel demand for the fourth quarter and into 2022,” Millett said. “Order entry activity continues to be robust across our businesses.
“We continue to see strong steel demand coupled with moderating, but still historically low customer inventories throughout the supply chain. These dynamics support continued elevated steel selling values. Domestic steel demand remains solid in our automotive, construction, and industrial end markets. We believe this momentum will continue and that our fourth quarter consolidated earnings could represent another record performance.”
He said that since the company’s founding more than 25 years ago, Steel Dynamics has been intentional in managing its resources sustainably for the benefit of their teams, communities and the environment.
As our journey continues, we are committed to the reduction of our environmental footprint, including a goal for our steel mills to be carbon neutral by 2050,” Millett continued. “We are starting from a position of strength yet plan to do more. We are competitively positioned and focused toward generating long-term sustainable growth for all of our stakeholders.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•