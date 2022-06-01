Steel Dynamics Inc. (SDI) recently congratulated President/CEO and co-founder Mark D. Millett for being named the Association for Iron & Steel Technology (AIST) Steelmaker of the Year, one of AIST’s highest honors recognizing his outstanding contributions to the steel industry.
Millett co-founded Steel Dynamics in 1993 and has been instrumental in building Steel Dynamics from its inception to its current status as one of the largest and fastest growing steel producers and metals recyclers in North America with nearly 11,000 team members. Millett has been Steel Dynamics’ president and chief executive officer since January 2012 and was named chairman of the board in May 2021.
Steel Dynamics Southwest – Sinton Division opened in February of this year and is already expanding with a second phase of the facility underway.
“Millett is awarded Steelmaker of the Year in recognition of his innovative and steadfast leadership to guide the strategic growth of Steel Dynamics Inc. by fostering a culture recognized for valuing personal safety, customer service, social responsibility and shareholder value; his commitment to transformational technologies and green steelmaking; his advocacy on behalf of the North American steel industry; and his more than 40 years of dedication to the advancement of iron and steel,” the Association for Iron & Steel Technology stated in a press release.
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Theresa E. Wagler added, “Mark has driven significant innovation and growth in the steel industry throughout his career, and has led transformational strategic growth at Steel Dynamics. Mark has driven innovation in steelmaking and ironmaking technologies, while creating a team with a passion toward excellence in everything.
“We are grateful to Mark for his years of industry leadership and more specifically for his dedication to the Steel Dynamics team. We are incredibly proud of him and this peer recognition regarding his industry contributions. Congratulations Mark.”
As one of the co-founders of Steel Dynamics, Millett and the leadership team have created a best-in-class, innovative steel company that has been committed to operating in an environmentally responsible manner since its founding. Steel Dynamics produces steel using only electric arc furnace (EAF) technology, which utilizes recycled ferrous scrap as the primary raw material.
EAF steel production technology currently has the least environmental impact, is the most cost effective, and provides the most operational flexibility. With the addition of the company’s metals recycling and steel fabrication operating platforms, the leadership team intentionally developed a vertically connected, circular manufacturing model, which further reduces the company’s environmental impact, while providing numerous customer supply-chain advantages.
The Association for Iron & Steel Technology (AIST) is an international technical association of more than 15,500 professional and student members, representing iron and steel producers, their allied suppliers and related academia.
The association stated that it is dedicated to advancing the technical development, production, processing and application of iron and steel.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•