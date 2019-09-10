CORPUS CHRISTI – U.S. Sen. John Cornyn paid a visit on Friday to Del Mar College’s West Campus to learn about the Rebuild Texas Carpentry Skills Training Program.
Through the free 10-week program, students receive instruction on how to read blueprints and use construction tools, and ultimately build a mini-home to demonstrate their construction aptitude.
Upon completion, students receive OSHA certification and are referred to local contractors to help rebuild areas damaged by Hurricane Harvey.
The program was established by the Rebuild Texas Fund, a collaborative project of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and the OneStar Foundation, and currently has three campus locations at Rockport, Ingleside and Corpus Christi.
Cornyn first met with students currently in the program and took a tour of their work stations.
Following the tour, a roundtable discussion was held with the senator, leadership from Del Mar College and Rebuild Texas, students in the program and mayors from Rockport, Ingleside and Corpus Christi.
Dr. Mark Escamilla, president and CEO of Del Mar College, said the college has met with officials from different cities within the area about the program.
“We met with officials from the cities of Ingleside Rockport, Gregory, Portland, Refugio and Sinton and we tell them about the program and they all want us there,” Escamilla said. “They’re making it easy for us to be there but we just don’t have enough people and equipment to be there. The need is there. And the want is there.
“I just want to commend all those sister cities and Corpus Christi for really making it easy for us to work with them.”
Mayor Patrick Rios from Rockport and Mayor Ronnie Parker from Ingleside went on to discuss how much the program has helped the areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Ending the roundtable discussion, Cornyn talked about why he thinks the carpentry skills program is great for the area.
“As we look at this program, we need to think about how we can continue to keep it growing, because I’m confident that the need for skilled labor is not going to go away,” he said. “Texas, as was pointed out by one of our mayors, we’re going to keep growing as a state and people keep coming here because we still offer jobs and an opportunity. But getting the skilled workforce to be able to do that work is going to continue to be essential.
“From what I’ve seen, this is a great program and one that I think could well be a good model for other parts of the country.”
From there, a press conference was held allowing Cornyn to talk about the various aspects of the program and the affect it has had two years after Hurricane Harvey.
“Workforce training is needed in the construction industry so that people can get on with their lives,” he said. “And so one of the things that Del Mar does, and other colleges, it trains people like these folks here who are willing to be a skilled carpenters, something very much in demand, and for which you can earn a good pay.
“And so that’s why I’m here to mark the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, but also to say this is another example of how Texans take care of Texas and take care of the problem without necessarily waiting on the cavalry to arrive.”
Wrapping up the conference, Cornyn discussed how the need for carpentry skills is not going to go away and said a prayer for Florida before Hurricane Dorian arrived.
“Hurricanes are going to keep coming. We know that, fortunately, it’s been two years since Hurricane Harvey, but that wasn’t the first and it won’t be the last,” he said.
“And we’re saying a little prayer for our brothers and sisters in Florida. I’m hoping that they’re safe and hoping they follow the instructions of the leadership in terms of evacuating and those sorts of things.
“But, yeah, this is a problem that is not going to go away. And the need for the sort of programming for the skilled workforce is not going to go away.”