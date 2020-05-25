CORPUS CHRISTI – The Port of Corpus Christi held the annual Texas Energy Day last Wednesday and unlike previous ones, it was held virtually with various speakers talking about their thoughts on the energy market and what the future holds for the industry.
The last speaker on the panel was none other than Texas Senator Ted Cruz who has been dealing with three crises all at once and had some harsh words for Saudi Arabia and Russia who have been blamed for the crashing oil prices in Texas.
“As every one of you knows these are extraordinary times where you’re facing challenges unlike any we’ve ever seen in Texas,” Cruz said. “We have three simultaneous crises playing out all at once.
“I can tell you in the last three months virtually every waking moment, I have spent focused on these three crises, we need to solve, we need to defeat all three of them.”
He listed them as a public health crisis, an economic crisis and Texas is facing an energy, oil and gas crisis.
Energy
“We’re facing an energy crisis, an oil and gas crisis at the exact same time as this global pandemic is playing out,” the senator said. “We saw both Saudi Arabia and Russia take advantage of the crisis and flooded the global market with oil and caused prices to collapse.
“That combined with unprecedented demand destruction with the economy freezing in place, the consumption of oil and gas dropped precipitously and that has had a crushing impact on the state of Texas and it threatens potentially millions of jobs across the state of Texas.”
Cruz said he had spent an enormous amount of time on the phone with Saudi officials and ambassadors who he said were only following Russia’s lead when it came to flooding the oil market with their product.
“I don’t give a damn about Russia,” Cruz told Saudi officials. “Russia is our enemy. They behave like our enemy and we treat them like our enemy. You’re supposed to be our friend.
“If you want us to treat you like Russia we can but you don’t get to pretend to be our friend, to seek our military help, to seek our national security help, to seek our foreign policy help in the Middle East and then at the same time deliberately exploit a global pandemic to try and destroy millions of jobs in Texas.
“I think the Saudis heard that message loud and clear.”
Pandemic
Cruz said that when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic the state needs to keep focusing on sound science, using protective equipment and social distanceing to flatten the curve.
“I will say the rates of testing have risen dramatically and we’ve seen real success in terms of flattening curb and slowing the rates of transmission,” Cruz continued. “We need to continue accelerating research both for treatments for COVID-19 and for a vaccine and ultimately for a cure. I have been working with the administration, pressing the administration to streamline the regulatory process to expedite that as fast as possible.”
Economy
“Texans want to get back to work,” Cruz added. “Texans are hurting and are eager to get back to work.”
He added that while Texas is reopening, he wants everyone to remain safe and practice caution and not be too rash. He said he wants residents to protect their loved ones and gradually move to a sensible way of reopening businesses.
“Right now over 34 million Americans have lost their jobs just in the last two months,” he continued. “That’s 20 percent of the nation’s workforce unemployed in 60 days. We’re seeing millions of small businesses on the verge of going bankrupt. We’re seeing people’s life savings destroyed. This is staggering, this is crushing, and all of this economic downturn is the direct consequence, the direct result of government policies that have been put in place to try to defeat the pandemic.”
When will it end?
“Houston and Corpus Christi go back and forth for the number one export terminal of oil in the world, both are fantastic — that’s a great competition,” Cruz laughed. “I’d like to see both ports blow away their records going forward.”
But when will that be? When will the energy sector begin to ramp back up and when will the state begin to see their unemployment numbers fall?
No one really know the answer to any of those questions for sure, but Cruz knows it won’t happen overnight.
“These remain very challenging times for oil and gas and the biggest challenge to energy right now is demand,” Cruz said. “We’ve got to get the economy moving again, we’ve got to get people driving their cars, driving their trucks, flying on jet airplanes. Until demand comes back, energy is going to be in a world of hurt and the state of Texas is going to be hurting.
“I’m focusing on getting the economy moving again and doing so consistent with sound science in a way that keeps all of us safe.”