Sheriff Investigators catch cotton vandals after chasing leads

TAFT – The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested two suspects for the vandalism of the cotton bales around 8 p.m on Thursday evening.
The sheriff’s office received calls over the weekend of Aug. 16-18 from three farmers saying that someone was going around on a county road northeast of Taft and slicing open the large modules of cotton that are currently lining county highways as well.
The damages to the cotton bales are estimated to be around $50,000, and counting.
According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the lead they were cooperating with took longer than expected.
“We’re cooperating with the lead that we have but it’s taken a bit longer than we thought,” said Rivera. “So, we’re working on that aspect of it.”
According to Rivera’s Facebook post, farmers and businesses from around the county have raised $15,000 for an reward for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the damages made.
Arrest warrants were issued for felony criminal mischief and served on Charles Walker Rhodes, 20, and Justin Wayne Pullin, 17, both from Taft.
The men were arrested in Taft by sheriff’s Investigators and are in custody at the county jail pending a bond setting sometime today.
Investigators followed leads from surveillance videos and interviews.
None of the reward monies were used.