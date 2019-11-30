Sheriff’s deputies busy just before holiday season

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office had quite the busy weekend to kick off the holiday season.
On Saturday, Nov. 3, Bee County Sheriff’s units along with Department of Public Safety troopers chased a white car into the St. Paul area located just inside San Patricio County.
According to the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, which took over the scene, the vehicle ultimately crashed on County Road 714 and the driver bailed out. He was later found in some nearby brush and taken into custody. He also had county warrants.
The female passenger was taken into custody by San Pat deputies.
The car was reported stolen from Corpus Christi
After an investigation into the car theft, San Patricio Sheriff’s Office were told that a third suspect was also involved and also fled the scene of the wreck.
The driver was identified as Dylan Madsen, 17, and the female passenger initially taken into custody was Deborah Saldivar, 50.
San Pat Sheriff Oscar Rivera said that the female later told them that a second male fled into the thick brush seconds before law enforcement surrounded the car.
He added that a St. Paul resident reported a bicycle stolen the next day.
“Moments before the call, Deputy (Joshua) Sexton saw a male pedaling a bicycle near St. Paul that matched the description of the person reported as stealing the bike,” Rivera said on social media. “The deputy found Duane Madsen, 43, covered in scratches.
“He was arrested on the stolen bike case and later identified as the second male occupant of the chased car.”
The sheriff’s office said that the Madsen brothers are from Portland and both are charged with evading arrest with a vehicle as well as unauthorized use of a vehicle. Both men’s bond is set at $25,000 with Duane’s additional charge of theft of the bicycle adding $1,500 to his.
Saldivar was charged with possession of marijuana and her bond was set at $1,500.
Also during the weekend, two more stolen vehicles were recovered throughout San Pat County.
A Caterpillar backhoe, stolen from the New Braunfels area, was recovered from a residence near Farm-to-Market Road 1945 on Friday evening by deputy Sexton.
On Sunday, deputy Christian Payne recovered a stolen welding trailer near Resendes Road in Aransas Pass.
On Saturday evening, the Sinton Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies rushed to a car fire on U.S. Highway 181 north of U.S. Highway 77. The driver was able to exit his car unharmed and no injuries were reported at the scene.
