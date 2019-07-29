Sheriff’s Office adds gang investigator to combat violence

Sinton – As a proactive initiative, the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office has added a gang investigator to combat gang activities within the county.
Along with adding a gang investigator to their criminal investigation division, the office has also joined the Regional Organized Crime Information Center and the Texas Association of Gang Investigators. By joining both organizations, the sheriff’s office can cooperate with both programs and assist in passing along information.
San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera stated in a Facebook post, “Our goal is to aggressively combat gangs operating in our communities and assist prosecutors with identifying offenders with gang ties for enhancement.”
The sheriff’s office sent the investigator to a training seminar and enrolled them in a state gang identification program.
Rivera has asked not to identify the investigator by name.
The unidentified investigator stated the program has taught them the type of tattoos that are associated with specific gangs.
“I’ll learn more and more like when I see (the tattoo), I can do like, ‘Oh, I know where that one goes.’ ‘I know what that one is,’ just by seeing (the tattoo),” said the investigator.
Through interviews with inmates, the sheriff’s office is able to document gang-related tattoos and identify where those gangs typically come from.
The investigator is currently with another investigator in Corpus Christi to help document gang-related tattoos.
“We’re all going to start working together so that we can, you know, have knowledge in all the surrounding area,” the investigator added.
Along with working with Corpus Christi, Rivera said the sheriff’s office is also communicating with similar programs in Aransas Pass and Portland.
Both Rivera and the investigator stated they don’t believe San Patricio County has a severe gang problem, but it is a situation that continues to pose a threat to neighboring areas such as Corpus Christi.
“I don’t think we’re having a major problem, but we are trying to keep it from getting to that level (of severity),” said the investigator.
With this program continuing, the sheriff’s office strives to keep the county and its employees safe.