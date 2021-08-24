The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office about a pursuit headed into the county on US Highway 77, which led to the arrest of Esteban Torres, 17.
At approximately 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, the Odem Police Department relayed information to the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office that Kleberg deputies had been in pursuit of a black Ford Mustang, but had terminated the pursuit as the vehicle made its way into San Patricio County.
“Our deputy was on U.S.-77 near Sinton when the suspect vehicle passed him up at a high rate of speed,” said San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera. “Our deputy gave chase northbound and chased him to Refugio County.”
Once in Refugio, units from the area assisted in apprehending the suspect by setting out traffic control spikes, at which point the suspect was stopped near Woodsboro.
According to Rivera, Torres, an Alamo resident, was arrested for fleeing from police and human smuggling.
“Three undocumented males were taken into custody from the car plus two from the trunk of the Mustang.”
Due to a surge of illegal immigration recently, there were no Border Patrol units available, Rivera said, allowing the sheriff’s office to transport the five undocumented males to the Border Patrol station in Kingsville.
Torres was then transported to the San Patricio County jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond for each charge against him.
