SINTON – The first group of San Patricio County officers received training last week to start using body cameras.
San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera made the announcement on Facebook on Nov. 15.
“We intend to issue (a body camera) to every deputy and our jail staff that is on duty,” said the sheriff.
The body cameras will provide more transparency between officers and the community. Additionally, the footage and pictures taken from the cameras can be used as evidence during investigations and trials.
“As a former ranger, I’ll tell you that it’s always a pleasure to have a photograph of a crime scene,” Rivera said. “Well, it’s even much better to have a video to show what went on as you’re processing to find evidence.”
The new equipment and software were bought using forfeiture seized money.
The sheriff estimated that each camera cost $380 and he had spent $42,000 for the equipment and software.
Last week 50 deputies and jailers had taken the training class. The sheriff said for this coming week, the rest of the deputies and jailers will receive that training.
Rivera commented one of the important aspects the officers will be learning in these training sessions is the policies and procedures set for releasing body camera images and videos.
“State law regulates what we can and what we can’t release,” Rivera said.
The sheriff continued that disturbances at an individual’s home, traffic violations, or situations where an individual is not arrested are examples of videos that can be redacted or not released.
“There is some protection for the citizens,” Rivera said.
Some deputies who have already received the training are currently wearing the equipment, but the sheriff said they will go live on Dec. 1.
AJ Lopez is the assistant editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at sanpatricio@mySouTex.com