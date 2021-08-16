San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office deputies and DPS officers responded to a report of a dead body on Interstate 37 near Mathis recently.
At approximately 1:38 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, officers discovered the body of Arnulfo Leyva, 28, on the access road of I-37 near mile post 34 northbound.
According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, Leyva was apparently walking on the access road, and may have either been pushing or sitting in a wheelchair, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.
“Leyva’s family was staying at a motel in Mathis and were out looking for him,” Sheriff Rivera said. “DPS, the Texas Rangers and our office are seeking information on this hit and run fatality.”
Rivera added that DPS is currently following some positive leads on this case.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•