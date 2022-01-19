* UPDATE *
According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office has filed murder charges on the death investigation case in Mathis. On the night of December 22, the sheriff's office received a call from a man stating that Enrique Ayala Hernandez, 29, had just shot Michael Espinosa, 42, on South Perez Street in Mathis. He told dispatch that Espinosa was sitting in the drivers seat of his Camero when Hernandez shot him. Hernandez then moved the body and drove the car to a wooded area in Jim Wells County on County Road 362.
A second report came into the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office that someone was trying to dispose of a car at the end of County Road 362 into the Nueces River. Jim Wells deputies found the abandoned Camero near the waters edge but the rough terrain did not allow the car to go any further. The deceased body was found in the car.
Hernandez was seen leaving the area by another witness. Hernandez was detained that night on Parole Violation and transported to the San Pat county jail. The sheriff's forensic team took over the crime scene that night and processed the evidence. Espinosa had no identification on him.
*Original Story*
Christmas time turned ugly for a Mathis family that lost their son in a homicide near Sandia in the early morning hours of Dec. 23.
San Patricio County Sheriff’s Investigators and Texas Rangers are currently investigating the death of Mathis resident Micheal Espinoza, 42.
Sheriff Oscar Rivera said his body was found in his car on a county road in Jim Wells County. He said it seemed the suspects attempted to push the car containing the body into the Nueces River, but were unable to do so.
The sheriff said one suspect was already in custody on an unrelated charge but not currently charged with the murder pending further analysis of the forensic evidence.
“Our forensic team has collected an abundance of evidence from the vehicle and additional information continues to develop,” Rivera said. “Our sincere condolences to the Espinoza family.”
