Sheriff's Office reports Saturday car chase leads to warrant for another suspect on the run

On Saturday, Bee County Sheriff’s units along with Department of Public Safety troopers chased a white car into the St. Paul area located just inside San Patricio County. The vehicle ultimately crashed on County Road 714 and the driver bailed out. He was later found in some nearby brush and taken into custody. He also had county warrants. The female passenger was taken into custody by San Pat deputies.
The car was reported stolen from Corpus Christi and now the San Patricio Sheriff's Office is reporting that a third suspect is being sought in the burglary of the vehicle and a warrant is being issued.
