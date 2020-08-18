MATHIS – San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera is warning residents about the dangers of the internet as children head back to school online in what is becoming the “new normal.”
“The start to this school year is new to us all with most of our children attending school online,” Rivera said in a social media post. “As we adjust to the new school year, I would like to take this opportunity to remind parents to monitor their children’s online activity.”
On Aug. 3, the San Patricio County Criminal Investigation Division along with the Attorney General’s Office arrested Alejandro Gonzales, 55, for online solicitation of a minor in Mathis. His bail amount was not released.
According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), from Jan. 1 to June 30, the number of online enticements rose from 6,863 in 2019 to 13,268 in 2020. Their CyberTipline reported more than 6 million calls for the same dates in 2019 to more than 12 million in 2020.
Parents can report crimes by calling NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the sheriff’s office at 361-364-9600.
“Parents, this is a reminder to please keep your children safe and monitor their online activities,” Rivera added. “If we don’t, someone else will.”
Paul Gonzales is a reporter at The News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270, or by email at pgonzales@mysoutex.com.