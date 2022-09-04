The Sinton Fiddlers Fest once brought fiddlers from around the Coastal Bend to compete for a coveted first place trophy and a large chunk of prize money.
While the competition has been missing from the city for a while, it seems as if the popular fest is tuning its keys for a much anticipated return.
“It’s been a few years, we’ve taken a break but now we’re bringing it back,” Sinton Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Christie Prine said. “We’re building on some great memories of when the Fiddler’s Fest was in town. We’ve had people saying it would be great to bring it back because they remember it so fondly.”
The first fiddler competition in Sinton took place back in 1956 and set the stage for a multiple decade long run, showcasing the amazing talents of fiddlers from across the state.
This year, Prine reached out to one such fiddler, Texas Old Time Fiddlers Association President and Texas Fiddle Champion Wes Westmoreland III who was more than willing to lend a helping hand in organizing the event.
“(Westmoreland) remembers performing here in Sinton for the competition, so him and several other people are pretty excited that we’re bringing it back,” Prine continued. “The Texas Old Time Fiddlers Association are helping me quite extensively put on the festival.
“They are going to be coordinating and running the event to ensure it runs smoothly and in accordance with what the fiddlers would expect in a quality competition.
“We’re really excited to have them on board.”
Prine said that the association is helping get the word out to bigger organizations in Dallas and Houston but she already has fiddlers from Victoria, Corpus Christi and George West signed up. Some of them are even fiddle teachers who are trying to get their students involved.
As far as the competition goes, there’s a wide range of categories, from small children all the way to senior citizens. Here’s the categories and the prize money fiddlers could win.
Small Fry (0-9)
1st - $80
2nd - $60
3rd - $50
4th - $40
Jr. Junior (10-12)
1st - $100
2nd - $80
3rd - $60
4th - $50
Junior (13-17)
1st - $225
2nd - $175
3rd - $125
4th - $80
Adult (18-59)
1st - $225
2nd - $175
3rd - $125
4th - $80
Senior (60+)
1st - $225
2nd - $175
3rd - $125
4th - $80
Open
1st - $500
2nd - $400
3rd - $300
4th - $200
5th - $100
Accompanist
1st - $125
2nd - $100
3rd - $80
The Sinton chamber has also reached out to their neighbors Steel Dynamics Inc. which are the event’s signature sponsor.
The Fiddler Festival will take place Sept. 24-25 at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds, 219 W. 5th St. in Sinton.
On Saturday, Sept. 24 the festival will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight and will feature a cornhole tournament, a car show, a BBQ cookoff, food trucks, some kids games and rides and live music by La Union Colombiana and Robert Ray headlining.
Sunday morning the gates will open at 11 a.m. and the fiddle competition will kick-off at noon until 6 p.m. There will also be a clinic for those looking to learn the lost art of cornhole.
For more information and to sign up for the competitions visit www.sintonchamber.org/events, email info.sintonchamber@gmail.com or call 361-364-2307.
“We’re building on some great memories of when the Fiddler’s Fest was in town,” Prine said. “Our goal is to not only have something great for our community, but also to bring visitors to Sinton.
“We have a fabulous downtown area, a great main street that is starting to come back along with new businesses coming in. This is our first little competition in quite a few years and it’s going to get better every year.
“We’re really excited about showcasing our little town and look forward to what the festival will bring now and in the future.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•