SINTON – Anna Franklin sat as the Sinton Chamber of Commerce for nearly a decade when she decided to retire, making way for the new director Lesley Sence in October 2017.
Sence would welcome new businesses to Sinton like Noble’s Coffee Shop, Discount Auto Parts and Supply and even Cavaleri’s Italian Kitchen, which she owns with her husband. There were the Sinton de Mayo festivals she started up with the chamber, block parties and the Miss Sinton Pageant she helped bring back in 2019.
Then came news of the $1.7 billion Steel Dynamics, Inc. (SDI) flat roll steel mill plant choosing Sinton as its home. The plant is said to be bringing 600 new jobs to the area and recently announced it was bringing JM Steel into the fold, creating even more jobs.
So it was an unexpected surprise when President of the Sinton Chamber of Commerce Executive Board Viki Martino received an email on May 18 with Sence’s immediate resignation.
“I think everyone was surprised,” Martino said. “I haven’t spoken individually with each board member, but I sent out an email the next morning to the board informing them of her resignation.
“I do believe this board has been supportive of the work that Lesley has done and unless she had individual conversations with different members, as far as I know, most if not all were surprised by her resignation.
“It was very unexpected.”
Sence said, “Working at the Sinton Chamber of Commerce has been a great experience in learning about our community and meeting new friends.
“I’ve decided to resign from the Sinton Chamber of Commerce to focus on the restaurant that my husband and I opened up last year in Sinton. I knew at one point that I was going to work the family business full-time and so it begins. I look forward to supporting our community as a business owner and a volunteer to several organizations.”
For now the board is without a director as it faces numerous issues Martino has called “growing pains” such as lack of day cares, doctors, a big enough grocery store and especially housing as SDI plans to begin operations in 2021.
“When SDI tells us that they’re bringing in 600 employees and then with the four or five companies that are going to come with them — we don’t have housing,” Martino continued. “We want people to move to Sinton. I think we have a good school district, especially if you don’t want your child to be in a big a district like Portland or Corpus Christi.
“But we don’t have anywhere to put them.”
Martino said the board will meet soon to create a timeline for accepting applications and for hiring, but it’s all contingent on the quality of applicants. She said she will also reach out to other area chambers and receive some guidance and information and use that to help usher in a new era for the city.
“We are giving the services to our members that we’re promising to help their businesses grow and to promote, educate and develop leaders,” Martino said. “We need someone who knows how to do that.”
With big changes rushing over the horizon, Martino said she feels confident that this unexpected change will be a good one, especially for Sinton.
“(The board) feels confident that the chamber will continue to provide the quality service, even though we don’t have a director in place right now, and fill that role.
“This board is good and they’re active so I hope that the members will trust that during this process we are keeping their best interests in mind.”