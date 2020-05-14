SINTON – The Sinton Chamber of Commerce has issued a friendly challenge to all businesses in the area to donate funds to the Sinton Food Pantry, located at 125 W. Main St. behind the health department in Sinton, to help in their time of need.
The first ones to step up are Industrial Accessories Company (IAC) who joined the Sinton family last December when Steel Dynamics, Inc. (SDI) selected them as a contractor and supplier of reverse air baghouses and the alloy addition system for their two electric arc furnaces.
Last week they donated $5,000 to the Sinton Food Pantry that has been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, IAC said, “No one should go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic. With school closures, job disruptions and health risks, many Americans must turn to food banks for needed and supplement support.”
Sinton Food Pantry President Clemente Sanchez, who has handled the duties for more than 25 years, said he’s seen his share of disasters in the area but nothing like this.
“Right now I’m running low due to all the limitations that H-E-B and Walmart have on food, so, I can’t buy what I used to buy,” Sanchez said.
But not one to let the community down, he’s turned to the Corpus Christi Egg Company for eggs and cheese and Tuttle’s Grocery & Meat Market in Woodsboro for meat and other needs.
“We have about 18 to 20 families come through, with anywhere between two to eight family members each,” Sanchez continued. “Last week I got hit with 10 new people, a family, and they haven’t been working, and they needed help, so I said sure, we don’t turn anybody down.
“We’re trying to help the people of Sinton, but if someone comes from another county and says they’re hurting, we don’t say no.”
Sanchez said the pantry used to be open every Thursday, but due to lack of volunteers, he and his wife only have time to open the first and third Thursday of every month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. He does have his personal phone number on the door though, so if someone is in need, they can call him anytime and he’ll open up to help out.
Sanchez has also helped out his community as a Sinton volunteer firefighter but plans to hang up his hose and joked, “After 43 years I’ll let the young guys have it. I can’t get out of bed as quick as I used to.”
IAC also said in the statement, “IAC is pleased to provide a check in the sum of $5,000 to the Sinton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lesly Sence for their inaugural drive to raise monies for the Sinton Food Bank. At this trying time, it is essential that the community stays together and builds a bond to support those who are in need.”
Fighting back tears, Sanchez added, “I have seen these shelves almost completely bare, but it’s people like you all that come in and save the day.
“I’m going to try and continue this as long as I can and the Good Man Upstairs let’s me. I love doing it because I know I’m helping my community.
“We help them, and that’s what we’re here for.”