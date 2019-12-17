SINTON – Sinton City Council is gearing up to vote for a few agenda items tonight, Dec. 17, that could mark big changes for the county seat.
The council will vote to extend Sinton boundary limits to include tracks of land where Steel Dynamics, Inc. is located into their extraterritorial jurisdiction.
They will then vote on an ordinance designating portions of the area located in the City of Sinton’s extraterritorial jurisdiction as “Sinton Industrial District 1.”
The big kicker at tonight’s meeting will be the discussion and vote on an Industrial District Agreement between the city of Sinton and Steel Dynamics, Inc. that will bring in more than $4 million into the city over a 10 year period.
Find out the details on the deal and what the future holds for the city of Sinton in Thursday’s edition of The News of San Patricio.