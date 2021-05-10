Sinton High School managed accomplished a tremendous feat and secured second place overall in the UIL Academic District, March 27. Students who participated in the competition attended virtually from their respective campuses.
In addition, the Journalism Team, the Speech Team and the Current Issues and Events Team all placed first. All first through third places qualify for Area competition.
The breakdown of scores for the event are as follows:
• Current Issues and Events received a first place for Team with all four members qualifying for Regions. Team members were Blake Koether with a second place, Sarah Ocanas, Marisa Sanchez and Esteban Guerrero
• In Copy Editing, Blake Koether placed second, Corina Tovar placed third and William Houser took sixth
• Members of Editorial Writing and their places were Blake Koether with second, William Houser with third and Corina Tovar with third
• In Feature Writing, Corina Tovar placed second, William Houser placed third and Blake Koether took fifth
• Headline Writing received a first place by Ella Troup, William Houser placed second and Blake Koether took fifth
• Informative Speaking: received a first place by Blake Koether, Sarah O’Canas placed second and Esteban Guerrero placed third
• LD Debate received a second place by Esteban Guerrero, Jacob Gonzales placed third and Alex Camacho took 4th
• In News Writing, Blake Koether placed fourth, William Houser placed fifth and Corina Tovar took sixth
• Persuasive Speaking received a first place by Jacob Gonzales, Alex Camacho received a third and Bradley Surginer took fourth and finally
• Ready Writing received an eighth place by Jacquelin Canizales