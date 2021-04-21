Sinton holding two vaccination clinics this week

On Thursday, April 22, the San Patricio County Immunization Outreach Program will be hosting a second dose Moderna walk-up vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This vaccine is approved for all adults 18 and older and is only for those individuals who received their first dose of Moderna from the San Patricio County Immunization Outreach Program on March 25, 2021.
Vaccination Record and Photo ID Required.
For those who cannot attend, call the San Patricio County Immunization Outreach Program at 361-587-3525.
The outreach program will also hold a first dose Moderna walk-up vaccination clinic in Sinton on Friday, April 23, from 9 a.m. until noon.
It is open to any individual 18-years-old and over who has not tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 90 days and has not received any dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. No pre-registration required but photo ID is required.
Both clinics will be held at the San Patricio County Event Center, 219 W. 5th St. in Sinton.