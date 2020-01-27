SINTON – The Sinton community got quite the surprise on Monday when the Coastal Bend Food Bank showed at the housing authority to deliver nearly 7,000 pounds of food which they gave away to anyone in need.
After a Facebook post alerted Sinton families of the delivery, it wasn’t long before cars were lining the streets waiting to receive large boxes of free food.
“So, this is basically just a free food drop,” Coastal Bend Food Bank Mobile Pantry Coordinator Devynne Vasquez said as she helped pack the boxes of food. “We do them in the 11 counties that we service with the food bank and so basically we have almost 7,000 pounds of food here that we’re giving to the residents of the Sinton housing authority and the residents of sinton as well that are able to come out.”
The food drop is the first of its kind in Sinton but won’t be the last as the food bank, along with the housing authority is planning to do this at least once a month.
For dates on future food drops, residents can follow facebook.com/SintonHousingAuthority.
“We want to be able to give back to the community and provide a service to where we can unite,” Sinton Housing Authority Executive Director Cecelia Medrano said as she also helped pack food into boxes.
“We see a lot of our families that struggle on a monthly basis. So we felt we would team up with the food bank to give back.”