SINTON – As Sinton enters the new year, it’s looking to clean up the city and urging residents to aid in the process.
New Code Enforcement Officer Rick Prine said, “Nothing’s changed as far as the rules go. Our zones, all the sections in the city are still the same. The only thing that’s changed right now is of course the dates and they’re located on the city website.”
Prine said that Republic, the city’s trash collecting service, will not pick up anything it considers construction material which is listed below:
• All yard waste (tree trimmings, branches, palms) and bulky items must be placed at curbside by 7 a.m. on Monday morning for your week of the month.
• Please do not place the debris out before or after your section is due.
• Bulky items such as TVs over 32 inches, computers, tires, paint and any hazardous household items will not be picked up and are the responsibility of the resident to safely discard.
• Construction debris will not be collected with brush and is not part of the city contract with us. Items include flooring, roofing materials, drywall, Sheetrock, 2x4s, fencing, PVC, concrete, framing, masonry, etc.
• If residents miss the time of the pickup and place the brush and bulky out the same day we will not be able to come back once we make a pass.
• Republic is contracted to only pick up 6 cubic yards worth of brush (which is the size of a Volkswagen Jetta) and bulky items per month, per resident. Any additional amount will be left behind and reported to City Hall.
• All yard waste must be on resident’s property near the curb in front of their home and away from power lines, telephone poles, meters, vehicles and fences. (If residents have an exception call Republic and/or the city of Sinton)
• If residents have a vehicle, whether it is theirs or a visitor’s, near the yard trimmings at the time of pickup Republic will not be able to remove it.
• Vacant lots next to or near a resident’s home are not dumping grounds for this yard waste and it is prohibited (unless residents own the lot). Any violation of this will be subject to fines and enforced by the city.
• Yard trimmings will not be picked up if trash bags or other debris are mixed in with trimmings.
“What I’m trying to get across to the people, by all means, put your bulk debris out there for pickup,” Prine added. “But do not do not put out your bulk pickup out of cycle.
“If you’re in zone two don’t go putting it out way up in zone one times because then I have to come by and tag that pile.
“If the city picks it up we’re going to charge you a minimum of $100 per six cubic yards. That goes on to your water bill so if you don’t pay that, guess what? Your water gets shut off.”
Prine urges residents to follow the schedule located at sintontexas.org to avoid unnecessary fines and to call 361-437-8794 or email codeenforcement@sintontexas.org for any further questions.
“Come February I’m going to be going around each week and tagging these sites,” he added. “And you’ll only get five days to get the mess cleaned up.”