Golden shovels were at the ready last Thursday as Sinton ISD broke ground at its $91.39 million high school, part of the district’s $111 million 2020 bond. The ceremony was packed with past and present students, community leaders and the people of Sinton themselves to celebrate the momentous occasion.
The new high school will replace the original one built in 1967 and is designed to hold 1,000 students, with classroom space for 800. Right now the high school has a little more than 600 students, but with growth coming to the city at a quickening pace, the district is making sure it has plenty of room to grow.
“It’s bittersweet because when you think about the building that’s right next to us, generation after generation of Pirates have utilized that facility and it’s going to be a tough one to say goodbye to,” Sinton High School Principal Albert Byrom said. “Fathers and sons, maybe even grandfathers at some point, have all walked these halls and have all made countless memories, countless contributions to our community.
“Inside those halls have been some amazing things.
“But it’s what’s inside that matters. It’s truly what’s inside of you that matters. So while we change the shell and we have a new look on the outside, the awesomeness that’s inside the Pirate way in Sinton is going to be transferred into a beautiful new shell.”
Student Council President Ella Troup echoed Byrom’s sentiments by stating that nearly all her family has gone to Sinton ISD, with some even remaining within the halls as administration.
“We will no doubt be losing an incredible piece of history when the present SHS is torn down,” she said, “but the memories made here will never be replaced.
“In many ways the story of Sinton High School and its people is only beginning.”
Sinton ISD school board President Carol Regan added, “We are so excited to have this day finally come.
“It’s an honor and a privilege for us to be here celebrating this milestone. We are so thankful to be able to partner with Steel Dynamics, but more importantly, we are just grateful that they’ve invested in us and the future of our children.”
When bidding on the project was complete and construction was set to begin, Gallagher Construction Services was in a tight spot. It was tasked with constructing the new facility, but with COVID construction delays, it would take the company nearly a year to get enough steel for the project.
It was a chance meeting with Steel Dynamics Inc Project Manager Todd Lewis and Business Development Director Robb Sidebottom to see what the future growth of the steel mill would be when Lewis simply stated, “I wish you guys could help us out.”
“They said, ‘Just tell me when you need it.’ So we had many meetings about it and they said they wanted to donate all the structural steel for the high school, we just needed to tell them when we needed it.
“So I want to say ‘thank you’ to Steel Dynamics for the time that we saved and the awesome donation.”
Newly minted Sinton ISD Superintendent Andy Reddock added, “This is very much a special place and I’m extremely proud to be here.
“I often say that a school district within a community is the heart of the community. And students, I look at you as the heart of the community, you bring life into a school.”
The new high school campus is projected to open for the 2023-24 school year.
School & Community Relations Coordinator Eileen Troup added, “We’re very fortunate that our community is very supportive, and the future of our town, of our state will be coming through these halls as they always have.”
