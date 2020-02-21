SINTON – Thanks to the expected revenue which will be generated by the opening of a $1.7 billion Steel Dynamics plant north of town, the Sinton Independent School District is looking to upgrade facilities — including a high school built 53 years ago — and transform educational opportunities in the community — all without raising the tax rate.
A new high school to replace the one built in 1967, an expanded livestock building, improvements at the middle school and elementary schools and new athletic and extracurricular facilities are among the items on the SISD bond package that voters will have an opportunity to decide on May 2.
The excitement is evident when Dr. Chad Jones discusses the possibilities, but he is quick to add that he will not be telling people how to vote, but just presenting the facts of what the bond package could do for the school.
“We are in a unique situation with the Steel Dynamics plant coming in,” he said. “Because of a Chapter 313 agreement (a 10-year deal which limits taxable property values for a new industry in the area), there will be a cap of $20 million per year on the maintenance and operations side. However, on the (interest and sinking fund) side, (Steel Dynamics) will be fully taxed.
While that may sound complicated, the formula is really a simple one. Maintenance and operations budgets fund the day to day operations of a school district, including employee salaries. The interest and sinking fund part of the budget is dedicated to more long-term expenses such constructing new buildings or making renovations to existing ones.
“Property values for the district are currently about $700 million,” Jones said. “With Steel Dynamics, that will increase to $2.4 to $2.5 billion. That difference in values will allow us to keep the tax rate the same and would pay a large portion of the (cost of constructing new facilities).”
The district is working with the Austin firm of Moak, Casey and Associates, which specializes in school finance issues, to determine what options are available for making improvements to the district.
Jones said that Dan Casey, a partner in the Austin firm, told him that in the last 18 years, he has worked on 40 different cases helping schools navigate the complicated details of Chapter 313 agreements, and that the one involving Sinton ISD is one of the top three he’s seen — including those for significantly larger school districts.
“That opened my eyes to how big this deal is,” Jones said. He added that the funding available is estimated to be about $15 to $16 million in a year.
“We run an entire budget of $21 million, so that amount would totally fund our operations for nine months.”
While Steel Dynamics will completely transform the revenue of Sinton and the surrounding area, Jones noted that other businesses will arrive to provide logistical support for the industry. There will also be new businesses needed to meet the growing demand for retail shopping, restaurants and services in the area.
“We were looking at a very conservative number of being able to have a $115.4 million bond package without raising the tax rate, and our school board and community groups that met decided on the $111 million, $60,000 bond package.”
Meetings in December and January helped district officials — and anyone in the community who showed up to the meetings — to brainstorm on the best way to prioritize and pay for the district’s needs, Jones said.
Beyond the impact of Steel Dynamics, Sinton has enjoyed a boom in the area’s property values in the last 20 years.
“From 2000 to 2020, our property values (for homes and businesses located within the Sinton ISD boundaries) increased from $200 million to $700 million. That’s quite an upward trajectory.
“Developers are talking about adding a lot of rooftops in our community. You’d have 650 people employed at Steel Dynamics and when you consider other businesses coming in to their campus, that could easily climb to 1,000 or more.”
School staff and community members interested in the district’s future started a wish list that was discussed during several committee meetings.
They determined two priorities— a $91.39 million Proposition A which would largely consist of funding a new high school, and the $19.67 million Proposition B which would result in extensive renovations to athletic and extracurricular facilities.
If the voters approve the bond package, the district would begin the bidding process within 8-12 months, and have in-depth discussions with staff and community members about what the new facilities should look like.
“The construction phase could take two years,” Jones said. “The new high school would be built for a core of 1,000 students, with classroom space for 800. Right now we have about 615 to 620 students, so that would serve us well for a while.”
Dawn Jagger, an art teacher at Sinton High School, said she had mixed feelings about the possibility of a new high school.
“I’m excited for the campus as a whole, but I love my space here. It’s one of a kind — unique.
Jagger’s classroom is located in what used to be a mechanics shop, and it offers a towering room with plenty of space for students to work on large art projects.
But she said the high school needs more updated facilities, especially in areas that focus on science and technology learning, nursing programs and general classroom space
“I can also see the advantages of having all of the arts together,” Jagger said. “A new facility would allow the band, theater department, choir and our classroom to be in one area, and I believe that would enhance educational opportunities.”
Jessie Bustamente, a junior at SHS, said the possibility of future students having a new school made her “kind of jealous.”
While she will have graduated by the time a new school would open, she said her nieces and nephews, ages 2, 8 and 11, would benefit from being able to attend the new school.
Kirsten Gonzales, a senior, said she also had mixed feelings.
“It would be sad if they tear this building down,” she said. “As for a new school, I’m pretty sure it would be better for the kids — there would be more opportunities.”
Gonzales said she would miss being able to return to her old school, but she also said the community — including relatives — would gain if a new building is constructed.
“It would definitely be good for my cousin,” Gonzales said. “He’s 6 or 7 years old.”
Stephanie Hessaltine, an assistant principal at SHS, has children in kindergarten, 10th grade and sixth grade. Two of her children would attend the new high school, if it is approved.
“It’s kind of exciting, if that’s what the people want,” she said.
Michael Troutman, the SHS athletic director and head football coach, is quick to share what he envisions as exhilarating possibilities for the athletic program if Proposition B passes in the bond election.
“The fieldhouse was built in 1994 or 1995 and it’s old,” he said. “I graduated from high school here in 1993 and we had the exact same weight room. When I interviewed for the job here (in March 2019), I saw water leaking from the roof, and I said, ‘That’s the same area where we had a leak back in 1993.’”
Troutman said the coaches have worked hard to make improvements, but those efforts can only go so far.
“We will make the best of it and do what we can, but there’s not enough room,” he said. “We can’t even fit shoulder pads in our equipment room because it’s too small. I have to store them in the school.”
Troutman points to the outstanding football stadium and elite baseball and softball fields, and said there is a definite need for a fieldhouse and indoor practice facility to help complete the package.
“What an opportunity for us with Steel Dynamics coming in,” he said. “Its a great opportunity for kids in the community.
“I want what’s best for those kids in our school, and not just the athletes. Our band and whoever else needs to use the new facilities would benefit.”
Troutman’s wife, Audra, is the Sinton High School softball coach, and they have two children, a 3-year-old daughter and a 7-month-old son.
Not just as a coach, but as a parent, Troutman is excited about the prospect of significant upgrades for the school district.
“My wife and I want our kids to have the opportunity to enjoy the best experiences here,” Troutman said. “We want them to be Sinton Pirates.”
Troutman acknowledged there is a certain charm to an old high school like the current building, but said if voters approve new construction, they will have state of the art facilities for the children of the community.
“I went to school here in that high school — I have a lot of pride in the school,” he said. “But even with a new building, the Spirit of Sinton will still be there. You will also have that sense of energy that comes with something new.
“My attitude is, let’s set the standard, let’s be the school district of choice for south Texas.”
Troutman said the decision will ultimately rest with the voters, but he sees new facilities as something that will greatly enhance the school and the district.
“It’s an advantage, it’s a game-changer,” he said. “If we had an indoor facility, it would allow us to continue working when the weather is bad. Parents are trusting us with their kids. When kids can practice and not be in adverse weather such as 100-degree heat, that’s a positive.
“New facilities would give us more options. That would create more opportunities for our kids to enjoy the best, and that’s what I want for them.”
