Sinton ISD would like to introduce Sharon (Shari) Sanders, who officially became the interim superintendent on Nov. 1.
Sanders was employed by Sinton ISD from the fall of 1980 until June 1995. In 1980, she started at Smith Junior High as an English and ESL teacher. In the fall of 1984 she moved to Sinton High School where she stayed until 1998. While at SHS, Sanders taught English and journalism and was the yearbook sponsor. She also served as academic decathlon coordinator, SISD public information officer, curriculum coordinator, counselor and assistant principal.
In June 1995, she went to Refugio ISD where she was principal for grades 4-8 until 1998. She and her family moved to Aransas Pass that year where she became the curriculum director and then assistant superintendent for Aransas Pass ISD until 2005.
Sanders entered the world of forensic mental health in August of that year. She was a clinical and treatment program manager as well as treatment provider/assessor for Hamilton Psychology until 2015. Since then she has become the co-owner, co-clinical director, psychological/forensic evaluator at Grey Matters Group LLC in Corpus Christi.
Sanders has a Master of Science in Educational Psychology and post graduate hours in Educational Mid Management and Superintendency from Texas A&M Corpus Christi. She also has a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from Trinity University.
She is married to Ronnie Sanders, a SHS graduate, has a son Roe Sanders, and two daughters Stephanie and Stacie, both graduates of SHS.
Sanders and her husband live on the family farm in the Sodville area. SISD said they are very fortunate to have her as their interim superintendent. Her history with Sinton ISD and our community should let everyone know that she understands, “The Sinton Way, the Pirate Nation, Bleeding Maroon and White and the Never Ending S!”
Sanders said, “It is good to be home. Sinton ISD is near and dear to my heart. I am honored to serve and facilitate the district’s transition to their next superintendent.”