Sinton’s Lion Club collects food for Sinton pantry

As part of the Sinton Lions Club, San Patricio County Commissioner Pct. 1 Nina Trevino, County Clerk Gracie Alaniz-Gonzales, County Treasurer Denise Janak, Chief Assistant Auditor Homer Roblez and County Auditor David Wendel gathered food at the county courthouse for the local Sinton food pantry as one of their community service projects. A box on each floor will remain until Christmas to collect food for the pantry.