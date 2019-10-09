Sinton’s Nedbalek re-elected to National Sorghum Producers Board

LUBBOCK – The National Sorghum Producers (NSP) board of directors elected Doug Keesling and re-elected three board members who will serve a three-year term beginning Oct. 1.
Keesling is a fifth-generation farmer from Kansas, U.S., where he grows sorghum, wheat, corn, soybeans and livestock. He also owns Keesling Seed Farms, a comprehensive farm input supplier.
Keesling has previous experience with state and national wheat grower organizations, the Trump Agriculture Advisory Committee and the International Grains Program.
“Doug Keesling brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the NSP board of directors,” NSP chairman and sorghum farmer Dan Atkisson said. “We look forward to the insight he will bring as we tackle ongoing issues like trade and other policy initiatives that are important to U.S. sorghum farmers.”
Kody Carson of Olton, was re-elected to the board along with Bobby Nedbalek of Sinton and Larry Richardson of Vega.
The NSP board also recognized outgoing director Larry Earnest, a sorghum farmer from Star City, Arkansas, for his leadership and dedication to the sorghum industry.
“We are incredibly grateful for the contributions Larry has made to the NSP board,” Atkisson said. “Larry has been composed and stable voice for the industry as we have worked toward valuable improvements for sorghum producers.”
Atkisson and Kody Carson vice-chairman were re-elected to their respective officer positions. Don Bloss of Pawnee City, Nebraska, remains as past chairman.