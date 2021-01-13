Around 5 a.m. this morning the city of Sinton sent out notice on social media that they had experienced a loss of water supply due to a major system malfunctioning.
“Both water supply trunk lines have experienced failure,” the notice read. “There is no water at this time. The city has been and still is working tirelessly to remedy this situation.”
They told residents to make necessary preparations such as using bottled water and once the water has been restored there will more than likely be a boil water notice to follow.
The city said they would issue instructions regarding boiling the water and the use of bottled water in the near future.
The water outage also affected local schools which are now closed and the San Patricio Courthouse with the District Clerk’s Office posting to their Facebook page, “Our office and the entire courthouse will be closed today due to a loss of water throughout the city of Sinton. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.”
The News of San Patricio will deliver updates as they are received.
