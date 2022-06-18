San Patricio County Crime Scene personnel were assisting the Sinton Police Department on a shooting that occurred last week.
On June 4, the sheriff’s office received calls of a shooting at the 500 block of Sodville Road in Sinton. The male victim was killed, but Sinton PD and DPS deputies apprehended the suspect, Richard Gonzales, 55, shortly afterward. He is being held at the San Patricio County jail.
He was charged with murder and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $1 million and $75,000.
