An 80-year-old man was arrested after shooting a woman who had to be transported to the hospital via HALO-flight. With help from the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, the elderly suspect was quickly arrested.
On the evening of June 10, Sinton Police were dispatched to the El Rey Apartments located on the 200 block of Tooter Newlin Dr. for a report of shots fired and a person being hit.
After arriving, deputies discovered a woman in her early 50s had suffered two gunshot wounds, and the suspect had already fled the scene.
According to Detective Daniel Alcala with the Sinton Police Department, after a brief search with the help of San Pat deputies, 80-year-old suspect Roger Moore was located at an RV park north of Sinton on U.S. Highway 181 and taken into custody.
“This situation was handled pretty well,” Alcala said. “We had support from our other agencies. San Patricio County deputies assisted us in working the incident, helping us in locating the suspect and placing him in custody, and it was a joint effort from our department and theirs.”
“Thank you all first responders for your prompt response,” Sheriff Oscar Rivera said in a social media post.
Moore was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation to commit another felony. The Sinton Police Department is the lead agency, and the investigation is ongoing.
No motive for the shooting was known at the time of publication.
