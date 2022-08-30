Growth in Sinton hit another milestone last week as the city continues to prosper due to new industry continuing to the area.
WellMed celebrated the grand opening of its newest clinic in the Coastal Bend with WellMed Sinton, located at 8168 Hwy 77 in Sinton.
The July 29 grand opening celebration featured Tejano music star Raulito Navaira, Sinton Mayor Edward Adams, Sinton Chamber of Commerce President Christie Prine and WellMed Corpus Christi Medical Director Dr. Sarita Warrick. Navaira took photos with the numerous guests celebrating the historic occasion.
Paulo Salazar and Sierra Pizarro, co-anchors of the Sunrise Show at KRIS 6 in Corpus Christi shared the master of ceremonies duties, while radio station KSAB 99.9 provided music. The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi was also on hand to perform live for the guests.
