Drive through Odem on any given weekday evening and you may just get stuck in the town just trying to get past a train. However, TxDOT has been developing a plan to alleviate the congestion that the town of Odem faces on a regular basis.
The planning study to extend I-69 E from Corpus Christi to Sinton held its third and final open house in Odem on April 13. While the actual project is still potentially a decade away, the planning study is designed to look into the purpose and need of such a project. Additionally, the study would look into the environmental setting, route options and provide an opportunity for the public to look over the plans and ask questions.
After eight different routes through the Odem area were suggested during the study, TxDOT has now narrowed the plans down to three routes.
Two of the routes, A and B, would run close to Odem. Route C would run closer to Edroy. While proposed routes could run between $619 million and $755 million, TxDOT would be funding the project.
The open house, which took place at Odem Junior High, saw several members of the town and county community come out to see the plans. This included San Patricio County Judge David Krebs, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, Odem Mayor Virginia Garza and Odem Alderman Jesse Falcon, among other members of the community.
Opinions on which route the extension should take varied amongst the gathered members of the community, with Krebs opting for route B, Falcon and Garza opting for route A and Rivera opting for route C, most everyone who voiced their opinion noted just how necessary it was to build this extension.
“We have traffic going almost all the way up to Sinton,” said Garza. “... During the holidays, that’s when the traffic is real bad.”
Krebs makes several trips to Corpus Christi through Odem for official county business. He notes that it’s almost guaranteed that he will hit one of the trains that pass through Odem.
“If it’s not the train, it’s the tremendous traffic that you have to deal with because of the traffic lights coming through town.”
TxDOT plans to finalize the planning study this summer. This will be followed by several years of environmental studies, right of way acquisitions, utility relocations and constructions.
Citizens can see all the material associated with the project at https://www.txdot.gov/projects/hearings-meetings/corpus-christi/041323.html. This link will also allow visitors to make comments and see an interactive map of the proposed routes.