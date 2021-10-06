The San Patricio County Child Welfare Board was the gracious recipient of a donation from Southcross Energy, a South Texas-based company.
Board members and San Patricio County Judge David Krebs assembled on the steps to the old Sinton Courthouse on Tuesday, Sept. 21, as representatives from Southcross Energy presented a check in the amount of $1,000.
“Southcross Energy made a donation to our welfare board today,” said Lindsay Torno, president of the San Patricio County Child Welfare Board, “so that way we can continue to help the children and CPS care in San Patricio County.”
For Ricardo Lopez, a pipeline specialist for Southcross Energy who was also present for the donation, giving back to the community is a big part of the company’s mission.
“We’re part of this area; we’ve got some facilities and some assets and we’re looking to give back, especially with the children, because they’re the future” Lopez said.
“So, you know, giving them a brighter one and letting them enjoy some finer things in the situations they may be in, well, we’re trying to strive for that.”
Judge Krebs agreed, adding that the children’s need for help in the county is too compelling to deny.
“The county’s child welfare board does so much here in this county and I think this is going to really help them out to continue the programs that they do, and reenforce helping the kids of this county,” Krebs said.
“There’s a lot of kids in this county that could use the help, and this money that Southcross has given them is going to go a long, long way”
