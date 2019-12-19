SPEC, CoBank donate $5,000 to Sinton VFD

SINTON – The Sinton Volunteer Fire Department was among three area volunteer fire departments to received $5,000 donations each from San Patricio Electric Cooperative, in partnership with CoBank. The other recipients were the George West and Skidmore volunteer fire departments.
SPEC’s Board of Directors approved donations to these fire departments earlier this year, and the co-op applied to CoBank’s Sharing Success Program in hopes of doubling the amount we planned to give. CoBank’s Sharing Success Program matches donations by the bank’s cooperative customers to eligible nonprofit organizations in their communities.
“We know volunteer fire departments provide a critical service for our rural communities by responding to fires, car accidents and other emergencies,” said Ron Hughes, SPEC General Manager. “SPEC is proud to support these men and women who volunteer their time to serve our communities, and we’re thankful for the generous contribution from CoBank, which has allowed us to increase our donations to them.”
The Sinton Volunteer Fire Department plans to use the donated funds to purchase new bunker gear. This protective equipment is meant to last 10 years, and many of its volunteer fire fighters have gear that’s exceeded its useful life.
The George West Volunteer Fire Department will put their $5,000 donation toward two ongoing projects. The department is working to update all of their bunker gear and a portion of the funds will go toward that endeavor. Additionally, GWVD is in the process of outfitting a military surplus truck to be used for wildland fires and as a tanker for extra water in rural areas. The remainder of the donated funds will aid them in this project.
The Skidmore Volunteer Fire Department will use their $5,000 donation toward the purchase a large diameter hose, as well as upgrade some of its bunker gear.
CoBank’s Sharing Success program was started in 2012 as a way to give back to co-ops and the non-profits they support. Since the program’s inception, CoBank and its customers have together provided more than $36 million in support to charitable organizations across the nation.
SPEC and CoBank have partnered on similar donations in the past through the Sharing Success program. In 2018, the co-op made donations to the Papalote, Swinney Switch and Tynan Volunteer Fire
Departments. In years past, donations were made to the Blanconia Volunteer Fire Department, South Texas Women’s Shelter, Boys & Girls Club of Beeville, Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas, the South Texas Council of Boy Scouts and South Texas Children’s Home.