San Patricio Electric Cooperative, in partnership with CoBank, presented four area volunteer fire departments with donations of $5,000 this month. The recipients of those donations were the Lagarto, Sandia, Taft and Three Rivers volunteer fire departments.
SPEC’s Board of Directors approved donations to these fire departments in September, and the co-op applied to CoBank’s Sharing Success Program in hopes of doubling the amount it planned to give. CoBank’s Sharing Success Program matches donations by the bank’s cooperative customers to eligible nonprofit organizations in their communities.
“We know volunteer fire departments provide a critical service for our rural communities by responding to fires, car accidents and other emergencies,” SPEC General Manager Ron Hughes said. “SPEC is proud to support these men and women who volunteer their time to serve our communities, and we’re thankful for the generous contribution from CoBank, which has allowed us to double our donations.”
CoBank’s Sharing Success program was started in 2012 as a way to give back to co-ops and the non-profits they support. Since the program’s inception, CoBank and its customers have together provided more than $56 million in support to charitable organizations across the nation.
The Lagarto Volunteer Fire Department plans to use their $5,000 to purchase a set of JAWS to aid in their response to vehicle accidents. If there are any leftover funds, those will go toward improving communications in their rural area with a radio repeater.
The Sandia Volunteer Fire Department plans to put their donation toward a commercial washer and dryer that neighboring fire departments are invited to use as well. These volunteers provide emergency services where their might be hazards beyond a fire, such as a chemical leak or exposure to diseases. This new equipment would ensure volunteers aren’t taking those hazards back home with them.
The Taft Volunteer Fire Department plans to purchase turnout gear to protect their volunteer firefighters with their $5,000 donation. The department was already in the process of purchasing four new sets of turnout gear. This donation will allow them to add another two sets to their order, for a total of six new sets of turnout gear.
The Three Rivers Volunteer Fire Department said the donation would go a long way in supporting the department by providing new gear for volunteers or being put aside for a new fire truck. The department has applied for grant funding for a new truck and if it comes through it will have to match part of the grant.
SPEC and CoBank have partnered on similar donations in past years through the Sharing Success program. Including the donations made this month, the organizations together have made contributions to 11 area volunteer fire departments, the Coastal Bend Food Bank, the Community Action Corporation of South Texas, the Community Action Council of South Central Texas, South Texas Women’s Shelter, Boys & Girls Club of Beeville, Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas, the South Texas Council of Boy Scouts and the South Texas Children’s Home.