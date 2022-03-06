San Patricio Electric Cooperative will award 20 scholarships, worth $5,000 each, to graduating high school seniors in the co-op’s service territory.
The scholarships are exclusively available to students whose parents or legal guardians are SPEC members and receive electric service from the cooperative at the student’s primary address.
“SPEC has a long-standing commitment to support the communities we serve,” SPEC General Manager Ron Hughes said. “It’s one of our founding principles.
“We’re proud to continue investing in the future of our communities through this scholarship program.”
To qualify, students must be seniors enrolled at a high school in SPEC’s nine-county service area: San Patricio, Live Oak, Bee, Refugio, McMullen, Jim Wells, Goliad, Aransas and Nueces Counties. Homeschooled students in this area are also eligible to apply.
SPEC requires that recipients be of good character, as referenced by three letters of recommendation from teachers, principals, counselors or staff members at the school they are attending (or the home school equivalent).
An independent scholarship committee reviews each application and selects the co-op’s scholarship recipients based on leadership abilities, community involvement, academic achievement and financial need.
Each scholarship will be paid over a two-year period. Recipients will receive $1,250 per semester for their first four semesters, so long as they meet the conditions established for the scholarship program. Recipients are required to successfully complete at least 12 hours per semester and maintain a cumulative grade point average of 2.5 or higher.
The scholarships are paid through the San Patricio Electric Education Trust, which was established by SPEC in 1999 to provide area students with financial assistance to continue their education goals. Since its inception, the fund has awarded more than $1.1 million in scholarships to area students.
The deadline to apply is April 1. Applications can be found online at www.SanPatricioElectric.org/Scholarship.