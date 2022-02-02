Hello, again to all of our Odem and Edroy families and community members.
I am looking forward to 2022 and all of the great things happening at Odem-Edroy ISD. As the special programs director, I coordinate district programs including special education, gifted & talented, english second language, dyslexia and response to intervention.
Our special education teachers and staff members have been working diligently to provide engaging and real-world opportunities for our students. Our students participate in a variety of field trip experiences throughout the year. After studying a unit on animals, our junior high and high school special education students went to the Texas Zoo in Victoria, Texas on Oct. 29.
Students are excited about the upcoming events this semester. On Jan. 25, special needs students will attend the San Patricio Livestock Show. Each student at the event will be given a goat or lamb to show. This extra special livestock show gives special needs children an opportunity to experience something that they would not usually participate in.
On April 8, high school students will attend the Special Needs Prom at the Aransas Pass Civic Center. The prom will be an unforgettable experience for special needs students. The night will be filled with lots of fun, music, dancing, games and food.
The Special Olympics is just around the corner, so students will begin practicing their track and field events. This program is intended to provide opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities to engage in sports training and competitive activities, leading to improvements in the quality of life. Our area Special Olympics competition will be held on Saturday, April 9, at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi.
At OEISD, we have staff equipped to ensure that every child, regardless of needs and abilities, is empowered to achieve his or her potential. The goal of our program is to assist students to develop into self-sufficient young adults.
We have high expectations for all of our students regardless of their disability. Our staff works diligently to increase student engagement and decrease time off task as students take more ownership of their work.
It is my great privilege and pleasure to serve you and your children, and I value the responsibility to the highest degree. Thank you for sharing your children with us and please do not hesitate to contact me with questions or concerns.