Odem senior James Adams has signed a letter of intent to participate in powerlifting at Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska.
“I’m excited about competing at an elite powerlifting program while furthering my education,” Adams said. “Midland University has won the team national championship in powerlifting four years in a row, and I hope to contribute to their tradition of success.”
Coach Jack Barber said, “He feels that he will be able to achieve more next year because he will be able to dedicate more time to just competing in powerlifting while attending class when he is not training or competing.”
Adams recently finished third at the 2022 state powerlifting meet in the 132-pound weight class and was a regional qualifier last year.