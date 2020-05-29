TAFT – The Taft Greyhounds picked up a pair of spots on the 29-3A All-District basketball team.
Junior Jeremiah Aguero was named to the 1st Team, and senior Troy Luera earned a spot on the 2nd Team.
“Jeremiah really came a long way this year. Last year he started the season off going between JV and Varsity, and as the year progressed, he was a hands down starter. During the all-district selection meeting last year, he missed 2nd team all-district by one vote. That was the motivation we used this year to get him to earn every coach’s vote from our district. He missed 1st team unanimous selection by one vote this year. He is a walking double-double with points and rebounds. He works his tail off in the classroom as well as in athletics. He should have an amazing season next year and is working on coming for some even bigger accolades,” Taft coach Ryan Cervantes said.
As for Luera, Cervantes said, “He is the definition of an all-around athlete. He was voted captain by his peers before the season started and carried himself as such during the good times and bad. His scoring average really picked up this year, and he had numerous 20-plus point games. Troy never missed a practice and maintains a grade point average over 100. His commitment to getting better on the defensive end of the floor this year took him from a coach’s honorable mention last year to being one of the higher voted upon players for 2nd team. This was a great sendoff for him his senior year. He came a long way as a leader this year, and his teammates really bought in when he spoke. He will be missed.”
Making the Honorable Mention team for the Greyhounds were Dustin Gonzales, Tim Buendia and Kevin Galindo.
Earning a spot on the Academic All-District team for Taft were Tim Buendia, Dustin Gonzales, Tyson Hinojosa and Troy Luera.