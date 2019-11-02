CORPUS CHRISTI – Schools from across South Texas converged at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Monday morning for the 2019 Region IV Cross Country Meet.
While our area schools failed to send a team to the State Meet, two will advance as individuals. Gregory-Portland’s Beyonce Hernandez and Cody Fountain will make the trip to Round Rock for the State Meet.
Hernandez finished 10th in Class 5A with a time of 19:52 and Fountain finished 8th in the boy’s division with a time of 16:27.
For the Ladycats, who finished 6th overall, had Khylissa White finished 25th (20:44), Kara Hinojosa 43rd (21:37), Aimee White 47th (21:48), Anika Cluff 48th (21:49) and Rebecca Tietze 114th (23:36). For the Wildcats, who finished 10th overall, Christian Espinoza was 57th (17:51), Dominick Landin 66th (18:12), Jacob Thomas 81st (18:20), Caleb Murillo 88th (18:28.38), Blake Giannamore (18:28.71) and Dragen Campbell 21:25).
The Sinton Lady Pirates, who finished 18th overall, were led by Zerah Martinez who finished 18th in Class 4A with a time of 12:45. Annie Kay took 45th place (13:19), Emily Revilla 104th (14:18), Serina Acosta 138th (15:04), Brianna Aguirre 145th (15:23), Caitlyn Castillo 164th (16:56) and Flor Flores Cerda was 165th (17:11). For the Pirates Josh Gonzalez finished 37th with a time of 17:48 and Justin Ramirez finished 87th in a time of 19:16.
For the Mathis Lady Pirates Aryana Hernandez, who made her straight appearance at the region meet, placed 77th out of 180 girls.
The Mathis Pirates finished 14th out of 24 teams. Jose Velazquez finished 27th with a time of 18:25, Julian Gonzales was 61st with a time 19:07, Rey Medrano 98th (20:15), Joseph Rivera-Gipprich 100th (20:16), Ivan Gonzales 119th (20:51), Ruben Medrano 132nd (21:25) and Justin Cruz was 141st (21:45).
The Odem Lady Owls finished 21st in the team standings. Alyssa Martinez led the way for Odem with a 70th place finish in a time of 14:40 and Danielle Laurel finished 75th (14:49). Katherine Rodriguez was 89th (15:04), Belicia Flores 122nd (15:45), Catalina Gamez 145th (16:44), Julianna Borrego 148th (17:05) and Mary Ann Navarez was 151st (17:14).
Taft’s Daniel Perez finished 110th with a time of 20:30.